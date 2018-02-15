An active weather pattern is on the way

Tonight: Mostly cloudy early with a 30% chance of snow showers or flurries, then some clearing late. Breezy at times and much cooler.

Low: 6 Wind: NW 8-18

Friday: Mostly sunny, cold. Breezy during the morning.

High: 17 Wind: West 8-18, becoming W/SW 5-10 during the afternoon

Although not as warm as yesterday, it was still a mild day throughout the area. For a while during the afternoon temperature readings ranged through the low to mid 30s north of Wausau, and the low to mid 40s south.

A cold front will have passed through the area by late evening, with snow showers or flurries possible for a while into the night. Some clearing will occur by morning. Northwest winds will bring in much cooler air. By morning wind chills could reach the single digits below zero from Wausau southward, and the teens below north.

Friday will be sunny but cold. Breezy west winds during the morning will diminish and turn to the southwest through the afternoon.

A milder trend will begin Saturday and continue through Monday.

There will be a chance of light snow Saturday, but accumulations should be less than an inch.

Periods of precipitation will be possible Sunday through Tuesday morning as waves of low pressure track through the region. Currently, mainly snow is forecast to the north of Wausau, and a mix of snow, sleet, and rain will be possible to the south. Snow and some ice accumulations will be expected.

Cooler weather through midweek will be followed by another warming trend at the end of the week.

Have a good night and a fine Friday! Meteorologist Mike Breunling 3:30 p.m. February 15, 2018