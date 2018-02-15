Thorp man gets 10 months in jail for driving drunk, hitting bikers

NEILLSVILLE (WAOW) - A 28-year-old Thorp man was sentenced to 10 months in jail and three years probation Thursday for driving drunk in a hit-and-run crash that injured two bicyclists more than a year ago, a Clark County court official said.

In a plea bargain, Scott Horn pleaded no contest to three misdemeanors and one felony in the Sept. 25, 2016, incident, the official said. Four other charges were dismissed.

Investigators say two men, both 19, were riding their bikes along Highway 29 near Thorp when they were hit. Both were from Owen Withee.

Horn was arrested a short while later after Greenwood police stopped a damaged truck he was driving.

The officer says Horn told him he hit a deer.

Horn's blood-alcohol level based on a preliminary breath test was 0.10 percent, investigators said. The legal limit to drive is 0.08 percent.

Court officials said the felony plea to one count of injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle will be dismissed if Horn stays out of trouble for four years and complies with all terms of his probation, including using no alcohol and having his driver's license revoked for two years.