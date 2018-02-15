Wild suspect escape, chase in Adams Co. captured on dash cam - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wild suspect escape, chase in Adams Co. captured on dash cam

By Haley Egle, Executive Producer
ADAMS COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -

The Adams County Sheriff's Department released dash cam video showing a wild high-speed chase for a man who stole a squad car.

Deputies stopped Levi Hedding, suspected of dealing heroin in the area, on State Highway 13 on Monday.

The video shows Hedding as he struggled in his handcuffs, before he slipped out of the back window of a squad car and got behind the wheel of another.

After what authorities said was an 18-mile chase, Hedding crashed into a tree.

Several charges are being requested.

