Small breweries, distilleries, wineries fear state 'alcohol czar'

Local breweries speak out about a bill that would create a state 'alcohol czar.'

A Senate committee took up the change Thursday, just two days after Republican Majority Leader, Scott Fitzgerald, introduced it.

"This would be one individual who has the authority to change the laws as they see fit, relatively at a moments notice," Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co., Head Brewer, Dan Weber said.

Weber is currently the head brewer for Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. He also plans to turn the historic train station in Wausau into a winery and distillery called the Central Time Distillery.

Local brewers like Weber claim the potential bill would hurt his business and harm the local community.

"It would be less incentive for the community and tourists to come visit my facility if they're not able to come try our product on hand," Weber said. "That's when our opportunity to shine is when we have that one on one interaction with our guest."

The Wisconsin Brewers Guild, The Wisconsin Winery Association and MillerCoors oppose the measure. The Wisconsin Wine and Spirit Institute, a non-profit organization representing wholesale distributors, supports the legislation.

"The benefits that they've brought up of this potential bill really only helps some of the bigger businesses in the Wisconsin community," Weber said.

State Sen. Patrick Testin (R) of Stevens Point released a statement after Thursday's hearing and said, "Portage County is a hub for craft brewing and distilling." "These businesses employ many people locally and contribute greatly to the region’s economy,” said Senator Testin. “As soon as this legislation was introduced, I reached out to brewers, distillers, and winery owners in my district to get their input. I heard their concerns, and as a result, I cannot vote for this bill as it’s currently written.”