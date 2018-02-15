2 from Colorado arrested after high-speed chase in Wausau

A man and woman from Colorado led police on a high-speed chase through downtown Wausau Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Jason Clennin, 39, and Megan Phillips, 28, are behind bars.

Wausau Police was notified by a Colorado police department that two individuals with warrants were in the area.

Minutes later police spotted their vehicle which led to a high-speed chase.

Police said 4 miles and 6 minutes later, they called off the pursuit because of safety concerns.

"It was a weekday at, nearing rush hour. And, of course, the biggest concern was that kids were going to be let out of school and we wanted to make sure that they were safe." Wausau Police Lt. Benjamin Graham said.

Celnnin and Phillips were later arrested by Marathon County Sheriff's officials.

Both are facing charges.