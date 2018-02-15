Officials identify student who allegedly made threat at P.J. Jacobs

Officials at P.J. Jacobs Junior High School in Stevens Point have found the student who they said made a threat on campus Wednesday, according to a letter sent to families by the school principal.

The violent comment allegedly came about as students learned of the mass school shooting in Florida. Another student overheard the conversation and told their parents, who then told the school liaison officer.

Police said the threat was not credible, but officers were stationed outside the school Thursday morning as a precaution.

The Stevens Point Police Department is still investigating the threat. Meanwhile, school officials are still determining the course of disciplinary action to take with the student who made the comment.

Detective Sgt. Tony Babl of the Stevens Point Police Department said the threat fell on already sensitive ears.

"When incidents like this happen around the country, everybody's tensions are much higher," he said. "Emotions are much higher, and people are very sensitive to what they hear around them."