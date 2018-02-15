Snacks donated to Stevens Point School

Jefferson Elementary School in Stevens Point received a donation of more than 6,000 snacks.

Employees at Great Lakes Educational Loan Services collected the food over time and delivered it to the students Thursday.

The emphasis is on fun, healthy food.

"Our school really benefits from having healthy snacks for our students to eat during the school day," said Molly Demrow, the school's principal. "We want to make sure their brains are ready for learning."

This is the fourth consecutive year Great Lakes Educational Loan Services has donated to Jefferson Elementary School.