Minocqua police investigating threat found at a high school

By Curtis Rauen, Evening Producer
ONEIDA COUNTY (WAOW) -- Minocqua police are investigating a threat found at Lakeland Union High School in Minocqua Thursday, according to the Minocqua Police Department.

Police would not say what the threat was, but they are working with the school and say they take this very seriously.

Parents of high school students tell Newsline 9 they received an automated phone call saying police are investigating the issue and there will be a heavier police presence at school Friday.

