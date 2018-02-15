Gov. Walker's bill to close Lincoln Hills moves forward

A Wisconsin Assembly committee has voted to approve a hastily conceived plan that Gov. Scott Walker wants to pass this year to overhaul Wisconsin's juvenile justice system.

The Assembly Corrections Committee voted unanimously Thursday to pass the bill, moments after a public hearing where no one testified against it. The vote clears the way for the full Assembly to vote on the measure next week.

The bipartisan deal calls for closing the troubled Lincoln Hills prison by mid-2020, moving the most dangerous inmates into state-run facilities and putting counties in charge of housing the rest.

"The rules of these things are very important because they determine the number & type of staffing & number & type of supervision", said Bill Topel of the Winnebago County Department of Human Services.

Lobbyists for the Wisconsin Counties Association expressed concerns about the aggressive timeline and how much the plan may cost counties. Lawmakers are promising to work with them and others on concerns as the bill moves forward.

"We have a small window and the time clock is against us right now. I really hope all of our colleagues in the Senate recognize that we have to move forward", said Representative David Bowen, a Democrat from Milwaukee.