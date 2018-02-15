Rhinelander woman arrested after conspiring to have husband killed

A Rhinelander woman was arrested Thursday evening after police say she conspired to have her husband killed.

Police said 27-year-old Megan Danielczak made a down payment Wednesday with an undercover agent from the DOJ who was posing as a hit-man. The down payment was made to the agent with the understand that Megan's husband would be killed, according to police.

They said she would told the agent she would pay the remaining balance after she was informed her husband was killed.

Megan was arrested in Tomahawk. She will appear in court Friday. Police are holding a press conference Friday at 10 a.m.