Wausau city leaders tackling homelessness

Wausau city leaders held a meeting Thursday evening in efforts of tackling the homelessness problem.

"Obviously it's an issue," said Wausau Mayor Robert Mielke. "While some things are getting better, it needs to be discussed."

The number of homeless children in the DC Everest and Wausau school districts have more than doubled in the last five years. However, the area shelters have actually decreased slightly.

"Our counts have actually decreased somewhat as far as the sheltered and unsheltered count," said Pam Anderson, co-chair of the Marathon County Housing and Homelessness Coalition. "We still have quite a big job ahead of us."

However, shelters have been at capacity and are hoping that more affordable housing options could help fix the problem.

"If we could have some more affordable housing, that would be ideal," said Tracy Riger, the coordinator at the Catholic Charities Warming Center.

State experts said the city needs to work with the county to develop a plan to fix the issue.

"Wausau and Marathon County, the business folks, the government folks all need to sit around a table and create a plan quite frankly, a plan that is very specific," said Joseph Volk, the executive director of the Wisconsin Coalition Against Homelessness. "The real question is how much affordable housing do we need, how many units do we need, how are we going to finance that."

The city said they'll continue to work toward fixing this problem.