Wausau cultural fair draws hundreds

Wausau elementary students learned about different cultures around the world Thursday evening.

At least 9 different cultural groups set up displays, gave out food and performed at Hawthorn Elementary School.



School officials said they saw an opportunity to expose students and families to the diversity in central Wisconsin.

"We want all of our families to come in. We have a family night once a month and this is something that we've never done and wanted to try," said Hawthorn Hills Elementary School Principal Angie Lloyd. "We're a very diverse community and we wanted to bring that diversity out in our school."

Around 200 students and parents attended the inaugural event. Principal Lloyd said she hopes to make it an annual school function.