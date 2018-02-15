Thursday Sports Report: All top 4 seeds advance in boys hockey r - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Thursday Sports Report: All top 4 seeds advance in boys hockey regional finals

Posted:
By Morey Hershgordon, Sports Multimedia Journalist
Connect

Boys Hockey
D.C. Everest 2 WI Rapids 1
Northland Pines 10 Rhinelander 0
SPASH 7 Lakeland/Mercer 2
Wausau West 8 Tomahawk 0

Boys Basketball
Eau Claire North 82 D.C. Everest 54
Gilman 61 Flambeau 38

Girls Basketball
Amherst 64 Weyauwega-Fremont 32
Bowler 55 Marion 32
D.C. Everest 67 Wisconsin Rapids 44
Elcho 66 Tigerton 37
Marathon 61 Newman Catholic 55
Pacelli 44 Port Edwards 34
Rosholt 61 Pittsville 35
Shiocton 38 Wittenberg-Birnamwood 33
Wausau West 65 Marshfield 61
Wild Rose 70 Almond-Bancroft 44
Girls Hockey
Central WI Storm 9 Medford 0
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.