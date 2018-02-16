Bright blue skies today, then some snow developing in the near future

Today: Sunny and a bit chilly.

High: 19 Wind: NW 10-15 becoming SW 5-10

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with light snow likely. A dusting up to an inch possible.

High: 30 Wind: SW 10-15

Back to colder winter-time temps for today, but overall, temps will be fairly seasonal for the next few days. The main concern through early next week will be increasing chances of snow and other wintry precipitation.

Put on your shades for today because there will be plenty of sunshine. You might also want a heavier winter coat as temps will be 20 to 25 degrees colder than yesterday. High temps will settle into the upper teens to around 20 this afternoon. The wind chill will be a little bit of a factor early in the day as well with a northwest wind around 10 to 15 mph. The winds will become lighter and southwest during the afternoon.

Clear skies early tonight will give way to increasing clouds ahead of a weak trough of low pressure. The weather system will swing through our area on Saturday and bring some scattered light snow. A dusting up to an inch looks possible. Under mostly cloudy skies, high temps will reach the upper 20s to around 30.

High temps will be around 30 again on Sunday with another chance of snow. On Sunday the highest chance of some accumulation will be in the Northwoods, mainly north of Marathon county. A little bit of snow could fall farther south but the highest chance of a couple of inches will be in the north.

The bigger story will be on Monday as a stronger low pressure system moves in from the southwest. At this point it looks like the focus for the heavier snow (several inches), will be north of Wausau. Around Wausau and farther south there will likely be more rain, freezing rain, and sleet, mixing in with snow, so snow amounts will likely not be as high. Stay tuned to future updates to keep on top of the situation, as the area where the heaviest snow falls could shift. Some light snow could linger into Tuesday as well, then a quieter weather pattern should take over for a few days.

Have a tremendous Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 A.M. 16-February 2018