After shootings, plenty of talk, little action

By MATTHEW DALY

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Democrats say Congress needs to do more to help prevent the kind of shooting tragedy that left 17 people dead at a Florida high school this week.

Sen. Bill Nelson declared, "enough is enough." He urged lawmakers to talk about ways to stop gun violence.

But Congress has been here before. After a deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas last fall, lawmakers talked about banning bump stocks, a device that allowed the shooter's semi-automatic rifles to mimic the rapid fire of machine guns. But those efforts fizzled amid opposition from Republican leaders.

President Donald Trump addressed the nation Thursday, promising to "tackle the difficult issue of mental health." He avoided any mention of guns.

The suspect is a troubled teenager who posted disturbing material on social media.