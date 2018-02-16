After shootings, plenty of talk, little action - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

After shootings, plenty of talk, little action

Posted:

By MATTHEW DALY
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Democrats say Congress needs to do more to help prevent the kind of shooting tragedy that left 17 people dead at a Florida high school this week.

Sen. Bill Nelson declared, "enough is enough." He urged lawmakers to talk about ways to stop gun violence.

But Congress has been here before. After a deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas last fall, lawmakers talked about banning bump stocks, a device that allowed the shooter's semi-automatic rifles to mimic the rapid fire of machine guns. But those efforts fizzled amid opposition from Republican leaders.

President Donald Trump addressed the nation Thursday, promising to "tackle the difficult issue of mental health." He avoided any mention of guns.

The suspect is a troubled teenager who posted disturbing material on social media.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.