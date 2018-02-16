"I told my son to run": Former Green Bay teacher's active-shooter training kicks in

A former Green Bay teacher credits the active-shooter training she received in Wisconsin with helping her get her son in south Florida out of harm’s way during the high school shooting Wednesday afternoon.

In her 18 years in Wisconsin, Nathalie Neree played many roles within the Green Bay Area Public School District. She started as a teacher at East High School, where she still remembers the thwarted school bombing plot back in 2006.

“I was a teacher, and one of the students, Shawn Sturtz, was my student. He was in my Algebra class, and I had Shawn for two to three years at that time,” said Neree.

Twelve years and multiple active-shooter trainings later, Neree never thought she would have to put her knowledge to use Wednesday when she picked up a phone call from her 15-year-old son, Dubby Thompson.

“I just heard it in his voice. I don’t know if you’re a parent, but it’s like that cry when they’re two years old and it’s the 'I'm hurt' cry and ‘I’m panicking.'"

Thompson told his mom he heard gunshots inside his school, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“He was like, ‘Mom, there's a shooting at the school happening right now,’” said Neree.

Neree said her ALICE training from her time in Green Bay instantly kicked in when her son was on the phone. ALICE stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate.

“I couldn’t just scream and cry. I had to give him a command. So my command was run. Whatever you do just run, run, run, like run away from the school,” said Neree.

Thompson ran all the way to a nearby Walmart.

“I said stay right there, just stay where you are,” said Neree.

Neree said even though she knew her son had made it out, it wasn't until she captured a photo of him outside Walmart-- because she couldn't get closer to him during the crisis -- that she felt assured he'd made it to safety.

“It was just like, ‘Okay, I needed that confirmation that my kid is coming home tonight’,” said Neree.

It’s a confirmation Neree realized some parents and families would never get.

“My son lost two of his friends -- two freshman boys -- and he lost his geography teacher,” said Neree. “He said, ‘Mr. B was just cracking jokes yesterday morning in class, not knowing it was going to be his last day.’”

Neree said her son is still trying to wrap his head around what happened Wednesday afternoon.

“Last night as he was processing, he said, ‘I’m glad I ran, because I think I would have died of panic just being in a classroom waiting,’” said Neree.

It’s something Neree said they will have to work through together, but they already appreciate all of the support they’ve received from people back home in Wisconsin.

“He certainly has felt the love and attention from all of his friends in De Pere,” said Neree. “They’ve been calling and texting him, and that has been so great for him.”

However, Neree knows it’s going to take time. Time she said she is lucky to have with her son.

“I don’t know how to process this with him, but I would rather be picking up the pieces than picking out a casket,” said Neree. “I am thankful for that.”