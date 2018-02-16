Complaint: Mom of baby who died in house fire left kids alone as she worked as adult entertainer

A Milwaukee mother whose 1-year-old daughter died in a house fire last weekend left her three young children home alone while she was away in Fond du Lac working as an adult entertainer, a criminal complaint filed Thursday morning said.

Quintella Owens, 31, was charged with Child Neglect Resulting in Death, a felony, and two other misdemeanor counts of child neglect. She faces more than 26 years in prison.

According to the complaint, Owens originally told police her sister was supposed to be watching the children and never showed up. After further investigation, police say they determined that was a lie.

Firefighters responded to the family home located near North 28th Street and West Meinecke Avenue on Saturday night. Quamyiia Owens, who just celebrated her first birthday in December, was pulled from the home by a firefighter but later died at a hospital.

The baby's 10-year-old and 4-year-old siblings were able to make it out safely. The complaint said their mother finally made it back to the home at 12:20 a.m., several hours after the fire.

According to the complaint, the children said they lit incense by using the stove and then threw it in the trash can. Investigators believe that is what started the fire.