Police: Woman wanted husband dead for insurance money

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -

A 27-year-old Rhinelander woman was arrested Thursday after police learned she wanted to kill her husband for financial gain, according to Rhinelander police.

Police said 27-year-old Megan Danielczak made a down payment Wednesday with an undercover agent from the DOJ who was posing as a hit-man. The down payment was made to the agent with the understanding that Megan's husband would be killed, according to police.

They said she would told the agent she would pay the remaining balance after she was informed her husband was killed. Police did not say how much she gave for a down payment, but that it was a mixture of money and property.

Investigators said Danielczak wanted to kill her husband because she is named the beneficiary on his life insurance policy.

Detectives said they initially spoke with a concerned citizen who Danielczak approached about killing her husband.

Court records show Megan Danielczak filed for child support in 2013 and the two were not living together at the time.

Danielczak was arrested in Tomahawk. She will appear in court Friday at 1:15 p.m.

This is the second time in the last five years that a woman has been arrested in a murder-for-hire situation in central Wisconsin.

A Merrill woman was convicted of trying to hire someone to kill her boyfriend.

Jessica Strom was charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree intentional homicide, after investigators say she offered money and sex to a man to kill her boyfriend.

Strom's story was featured on 20/20 the same year. 

