Committee vote canceled on 'alcohol czar' bill

A state Senate committee has canceled a planned vote on a bill to create a new "alcohol czar" position with broad powers to enforce Wisconsin's liquor laws and regulations.

Republican Sen. Dan Feyen canceled the meeting Friday and instead called for creation of a committee to study the issue given broad opposition to the measure from brewers and others at a public hearing on Thursday.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald introduced the bill earlier this week and was looking for fast passage. But both Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Gov. Scott Walker didn't show much enthusiasm for the idea.

Fitzgerald's spokesman did not immediately return a message about what the vote cancellation means for the proposal's chances this session or whether he would create the study committee as Feyen suggested.