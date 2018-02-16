Students arrested for school threats in 2 cities

Authorities say school threats in two Wisconsin communities have resulted in arrests.

A 14-year-old Fitchburg boy was arrested Friday morning. Police say he called someone in Juneau County and said he was going to "shoot up a school." The boy told police the call was a prank. He was taken to juvenile detention on a possible charge of making a terrorist threat. Police say the boy named a school that doesn't exist in Wisconsin.

And, police in a Milwaukee suburb of Oak Creek have arrested a teen they say was threatening to harm others at school. Oak Creek-Franklin Joint School District called police Thursday and officers arrested the student.

The arrests come after 17 people were killed by a gunman at a high school in Parkland, Florida on Wednesday.