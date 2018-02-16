WAOW News app now offering closings alerts

You can now find out about school closings before you even hop out of bed in the morning!

The WAOW News app now offers push alerts for school closings and delays sent straight to your smart phone.

The first step is downloading the free WAOW News app if you don't have it already.

If you're on a mobile device, click on the following links to download it:

Download the WAOW app for iPhone, iPad and iPod by clicking here.

Download the WAOW app for Android by clicking here.

If you already have the WAOW News app, there's no need to update. Just make sure you're completely closed out of the app on your phone, reopen it and you'll see the new feature.

When you open the app, you'll see a Closings and Cancellations tab. Once you click that, head down to edit preferences at the bottom of the page to select the organizations you'd like to get alerts for.

Tap on an alert to open the closings page on the app, and find out if your kids will be going in late or staying home for the day.

Remember, you can always change your school/organization choices by editing the preferences on the Closings and Cancellations page in the app.

If you have any questions, send an email to news@waow.com