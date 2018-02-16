Police: Nekoosa student made threat

A student was removed from Nekoosa High School after making a threat, according to Police Chief Shawn Woods.

Police said they learned of the threat, which was "not directed toward any Nekoosa student or staff member", Thursday morning. Officials said there was not a perceived danger.

The school was placed on a "preventative lockdown."

District administrator Terry Whitmore sent a letter Friday to parents, explaining the situation. Whitmore also noted the importance of school safety in the wake of the mass shooting in Florida.

"I think it is important to talk about these issues at home to help our children process what they might be hearing and feeling to learn how to work through their emotions," Whitmore said. "It is important that we keep open lines of communication between all of us. If your child needs emotional support at school, ask them to reach out to a trusted adult."

Both the school and the police department said the student involved will be held accountable.