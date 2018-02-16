Former teenage car thief: 'I never really was scared to get caught'

A 17-year-old convicted car thief, who has been in and out of jail since the age of 12, says he's stolen so many cars that he's lost count.

"I never really was scared to get caught," He told WISN-TV.

"TJ" said that hearing from crime victims in a prison program eventually changed his viewpoint.

He is turning his life around but said tougher penalties may be the answer.

"I've seen people come back the same day they get out, and get out again. Some judges, they're just soft," "TJ" said.

WISN-TV investigated and found FBI stats show the rate of car thefts in metro Milwaukee per 100,000 people among the worst in the nation -- trailing only a handful of western cities and soaring above every other metro area in the region.

Inside Milwaukee city limits, the rate is more than one car stolen for every 100 people, which is more than double the rate in Chicago and Minneapolis, and behind only Detroit and Cleveland in the region.

"They should just lock 'em up. If that's what you got to do, that's what you got to do to keep this world safe," "TJ" said.