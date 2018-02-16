Princeton man facing 10th OWI after high-speed chase

A Princeton man was arrested for 10th offense OWI after a high-speed chase that started in the Town of Brooklyn.

The Sheriff's Office is recommending charges of 10th Offense OWI; Flee/Elude Officer; Operate Motor Vehicle Without Consent; and Burglary.

On Feb. 15, at about 2 a.m., a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on State Highway 23. The driver, 40, took off and the deputy gave chase.

Speeds reached 85 mph, according to investigators.

The suspect vehicle eventually hit an embankment and flipped over in a ditch.

The driver and his dog ran into a marsh.

Officers were able to track the suspect to a local excavating company where he took another vehicle and drove off.

Officers tracked him to a home in Waushara County where he was taken into custody.

The Sheriff's Office says no one was hurt during the chase.