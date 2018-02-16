Portage Co. jury deliberating man's fate in June shooting incide - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Portage Co. jury deliberating man's fate in June shooting incident

Posted:
By Robert Imrie, Content Manager
Connect

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - A jury began deliberating Friday whether a 21-year-old Stevens Point man was the gunman in a gang-related incident that left a son shot and his father beaten, a court official said.

Tanner Tork is charged with first-degree reckless injury, aggravated battery with intent to cause great bodily harm, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and bail jumping in the June 4 incident at a home just outside Stevens Point.

The trial began Wednesday.

Investigators said the shooting happened after an argument broke out over social media that led to the young men driving to the Randy Seavers' home for a fight.

Seavers, 60, confronted them and his 22-year-old son, Travis, came out of the house with a .22-caliber pistol and fired a warning shot into the air, the sheriff's department said.

Investigators say Tork got the gun and shot the son, his father was severely beaten, including head injuries, and the suspects fled.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.