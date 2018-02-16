Wausau Fire Department ready with bullet proof gear

The Wausau Fire Department is taking extra measures to rescue victims in case of an active situation.

The department introduced 'Rescue Task Force" in 2016, but with recent school shootings, the department is prepared to deal with similar situations.

Firefighters are now equipped with bullet proof gear and first aid kits.

Officials say rescues are often delayed in active situations because of the lack of protective gear.

"It pairs firefighter/paramedics along with law enforcement to enter into a warm zone, so that we can immediately start rendering aid to the victims of shootings or any kind of incidents that would require that," says Quinn Ambrosius, a firefighter and paramedic for the Wausau Fire Department .

Wausau Fire Department officials say they're the first in the state to introduce this kind of measure.