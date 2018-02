A Wausau area student is organizing a display of solidarity for the Florida shooting victims.

Ashley Krasowski is a senior at Newman Catholic High School. On Tuesday, fellow students will wear maroon and silver -- the colors of the school where the shooting took place.

She said it's important for people her age to do something.

"Although we are all under the age of 18, most of us, we cannot vote, there's still 50 million of us in the United States and I believe together we can make a difference and put an end to this violence," Krasowski told Newsline 9.

She said she hopes to get other schools in the area involved in the initiative as well.