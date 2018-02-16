Warmer again, but several chances of snow through early next week

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy.

Low: 8 (readings may rise some toward morning) Wind W/SW 5-10 becoming SW

Saturday: Cloudy, light snow likely. Accumulations of an inch or less. Warmer.

High: 29 Wind: SW 8-15

The afternoon sunshine was plentiful, but it did little to warm the chilly air that has returned to the area. Highs were in the teens, with a few low 20s south. The west winds were strong enough to lead to wind chills in the single digits above zero.

Weather conditions will be quiet this evening and tonight, although there will be an increase in clouds. Overnight lows will occur early, with readings rising some toward morning as the cloud cover thickens and winds turn to the south.

A wave of low pressure tracking through the northern Great Lakes region Saturday will bring light snow to the area. Accumulations of an inch or less are expected.

More waves of low pressure will affect the region early next week. The first will bring snow to the area Sunday, especially along the highway 29 corridor northward. A few inches of accumulation will be possible across the northern part of the area. Breezy conditions will develop as well.

Another, stronger system will track through Monday into Tuesday. Current trends indicate snow will be likely north of Wausau, with a mix of snow, sleet, and rain or freezing rain to the south. Several inches of accumulation will be possible north, with less to the south due to the mix. Breezy conditions are expected both days.

Temperatures this weekend through early next week will be warmer, closer to the seasonal averages. After a bit cooler trend Tuesday and Wednesday, another period of warming looks likely.

Have a good weekend! Meteorologist Mike Breunling 3:30 p.m. February 16, 2018