Forest Co. deputy cleared in death of wanted man

The deputy, who shot and killed a man in Forest County after he pointed a shotgun at the deputy Jan. 4, has been cleared of any wrong-doing, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

The Forest County District Attorney Charles Simono said Friday that it was determined deputy Craig Justice was justified in his use of deadly force, according to the DOJ.

Brandon O. Cude, 31, was wanted for two felony warrants in Texas at the time of the shooting, according to the DOJ. They said both were for sexual assault of a child.

Cude was stranded after his car broke down and a deputy stopped to assist him, according to the DOJ. That's when Justice ran a record check and saw the outstanding warrants.

Cude realized Justice knew about his record and pointed a shotgun at the deputy, according to the DOJ. Justice then fired his weapon at Cude.

The deputy was on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure in cases like this one.