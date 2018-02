Minocqua's annual snowman was finished Thursday and the News 9 Drone was able to capture the 30-foot tall "Snowmy Kromer."

Volunteers in Minocqua spent the week constructing the Northwoods spectacle.

"The Minocqua snowman has been going on since basically the 60s," Krystal Westfahl said. "He has been in many different forms and different places throughout Minocqua."

The character got his name as a play on the Stormy Kromer hat.

You can meet Snowmy outside the Minocqua Area Chamber of Commerce on Highway 51 for two months.