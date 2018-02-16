State agency investigating nurse following infant injuries at Madison hospital

MADISON (WKOW) -- A nurse at Meriter Hospital in Madison is under investigation by a state agency for claims that several babies were injured while in the hospital's neo-natal intensive care unit (NICU).

Information on the investigation is contained in Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services (DSPS) emails and documents obtained by our Madison affiliate, WKOW, through an open records request.

We're not naming the nurse at this time because he has not been charged with a crime and his license has not been suspended.

According to one email, dated Feb. 15, Meriter filed a complaint with DSPS. The email states the allegations are that the nurse may have intentionally injured or hurt NICU babies at Meriter Hospital.

Madison police announced Tuesday the department's special victim's unit had begun its own investigation Feb. 9, 2018 following a report of several unexplained injuries to babies at Meriter's NICU.

On Feb. 13, upon learning of the incident from the Madison Police Department, DSPS began an inquiry to determine if the subject of the police investigation was a person that held a state license, according to another email.

Also, on Feb. 16, the Office of Caregiver Quality received a report containing an allegation of caregiver misconduct by a credentialed health care provider that also was forwarded to DSPS.

There have been no other previous complaints against the nurse, according to the documents.

The employee has since been removed from the hospital during the investigation, according to Meriter spokesperson Leah Huibregtse.

The hospital also has added additional monitoring and security measures, including more staff on the unit.

Madison police spokesperson Joel DeSpain said the investigation will be lengthy and declined to release any further details.

Meriter also declined to comment further when contacted Friday.

At the time police announced the investigation, Meriter issued the following statement:

"Nurturing and protecting the health of our patients is our highest priority, so we were heartbroken to recently learn of patient safety concerns regarding some of our youngest patients.

We have notified law enforcement and local authorities regarding the matter and are actively cooperating with their ongoing investigations. We are also updating the families involved in this matter.



As the police investigation continues, we continue our own internal review and have implemented supplemental monitoring and security measures to enhance supervision in our Newborn Intensive Care Unit until the investigation is complete. We will continue to cooperate with all appropriate agencies and will do all we can to bring about a swift and appropriate resolution.



Our care team is keenly focused on supporting our patients and their families. Our determination to provide the best and safest care could not be stronger."