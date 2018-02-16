Fryers heat up in central Wis. for first fish fry of Lent

Churches, schools and restaurants hosted the first fish fry of the Lenten season Friday.

Hundreds of people stopped by Pacelli Catholic High School in Stevens Point for its annual fish fry fundraiser.

Students and adults alike volunteered as nearly 1,000 pieces of fish were served up.

Organizers said the school uses fresh, local ingredients.

"We try to support our community as they come into support us," said Chris Sekerka, assistant food director at Pacelli Catholic Schools.

For many, enjoying fish at Pacelli is a tradition. Karen O'Keefe has been attending the event for 26 years.

"I like that it supports a good cause, I like that the food is delicious," said O'Keefe.

There are three other chances to support the high school this Lenten season. Click here to learn more about the fundraiser.