Friday Sports Report: Marathon outlasts Stratford to stay in Mar - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Friday Sports Report: Marathon outlasts Stratford to stay in Marawood South title hunt

Posted:
By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
Connect

Here are Friday's local scores as reported by the WAOW sports office.

BOYS BASKETBALL 
   Almond-Bancroft 75, Wild Rose 63
   Assumption 62, Newman Catholic 19
   Columbus Catholic 75, Loyal 54
   Gresham 86, Northland Lutheran 61
   Lakeland 72, Mosinee 54
   Marathon 61, Stratford 56
   Marshfield 62, Wausau West 37
   Medford 76, Northland Pines 49
   Owen-Withee 33, Greenwood 22
   Pacelli 57, Port Edwards 39
   Rib Lake 71, Phillips 59
   Rosholt 83, Pittsville 52
   Shiocton 72, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 56
   Stevens Point 72, Wausau East 45
   Wisconsin Rapids 70, D.C. Everest 51

GIRLS BASKETBALL
   Marathon 69, Tri-County 49
   Medford 62, Prentice 55
   Pacelli 57, Port Edwards 39
   Rhinelander 59, Antigo 27

GIRLS HOCKEY
   Lakeland 7, Northland Pines 0

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.