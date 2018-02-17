Madison-made technology to treat diabetic foot ulcers - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Madison-made technology to treat diabetic foot ulcers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Human tests have begun on a wound-healing skin tissue developed in Madison.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that ExpressGraft-C9T1 is being tested on up to six patients with diabetic foot ulcers.

The technology is being developed by Stratatech, which is now owned by the British pharmaceutical company Mallinckrodt. The technology is a genetically engineered, antimicrobial human skin substitute.

Lynn Allen-Hoffmann was the founder and CEO of Stratatech and is now senior vice president of regenerative medicine at Mallinckrodt. She says the tissue may be able to help patients with chronic wounds that are difficult to heal.

The study is expected to be completed in May 2019. If successful, the product would need two additional rounds of testing before Mallinckrodt could seek approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

