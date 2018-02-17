Rare Picasso stolen from Milwaukee art appraiser

A Picasso aquatint was stolen Friday from DeLind Fine Art Appraisals in downtown Milwaukee.

Bill DeLind said he believes the theft happened between noon and 2 p.m.

"An unknown person came in and took a very interesting picture, (a) Picasso. It was an original aquatint, very rare and very beautiful, and it's gone," he said.

The aquatint, which is a print resembling a watercolor, produced from a copper plate etched with nitric acid, was signed in a bold green ink/crayon by Picasso.

DeLind said it is worth between $35,000 and $50,000.

"I trust people. I just don't like the idea that people are dishonest. I just trust people," DeLind said.

He said they will be address improving security.

Milwaukee police confirm a report has been filed.