Active and milder weather pattern continues through Tuesday

Tonight: Partly cloudy, then becoming mostly cloudy toward morning.

Low: 10 Wind: West 6-13 becoming SE toward morning

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, blustery and warmer. Light snow develops north of Wausau with 1-2" accumulations north of Merrill, and possibly up to 3" far-north.

High: 35 Wind: SE/S increasing to 12-25, with higher gusts

Today's light snowfall gradually diminished during the afternoon. Mid afternoon readings ranged from the mid 20s to low 30s.

An active weather pattern will continue the next few days, with waves of low pressure tracking through the western Great Lakes region.

The first will bring snow to the area north of Wausau Sunday. Accumulations of 1-2” are expected, with up to 3” across the far-north. Blustery south winds will bring warmer air northward across the area.

Additional systems will track through Monday into Tuesday, generating periods of precipitation. Current trends indicate snow, possibly mixed with sleet will be likely north of Wausau, with a mix of snow, sleet, and rain or freezing rain to the south. Several inches of snow accumulation will be possible north, with less to the south but with some icing due to the mix. Breezy conditions are expected both days.

Quieter weather is forecast Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures through early next week will be warmer, closer to the seasonal averages. After a bit cooler day Wednesday, warmer weather looks likely through the end of the week.

Have a good night and a special Sunday! Meteorologist Mike Breunling 3:30 p.m. February 17, 2018