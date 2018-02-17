Icy mixed precipitation early this week

Rest of Sunday: Mostly cloudy and breezy.

High: 35 Wind: SE 15-30

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle or flurries possible late.

Low: 25 Wind: S around 10 becoming NNE late

Monday: Freezing rain and sleet becoming widespread by midday in central Wisconsin with a mix of snow and sleet well north of Marathon County. Significant ice accumulations of 0.20" or more possible through Monday night with 1 to 3" of snow possible far north-northwest areas.

High: 31 Wind: NE 10-15

**Winter Storm Watch in effect Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon for Taylor, Marathon, Shawano, Menominee, Waupaca, Portage, Wood, Clark, Jackson, Monroe, Juneau, Adams, and Waushara Counties.

A prolonged period of mixed precipitation will bear down on Wisconsin by early Monday and linger through Tuesday evening as low pressure systems move along a stalled-out front just south of Wisconsin. This will likely create slippery and hazardous travel conditions at times and coat sidewalks and power lines with as much as .20 to .50” of ice across much of central and north central Wisconsin.

Where it is a little colder in northwest and far northern parts of the state, there will likely be more snow mixed. There could be 3 or 4 inches of snow accumulation for example from Ladysmith to Phillips to Rhinelander and Florence and points northward. Either way travel will be slow and slippery across much of the region. There could even be some heavy rain and thunderstorms in far southeast Wisconsin down into Illinois and over toward lower Michigan and Indiana.

Lows Sunday night will stay in the 20s with highs Monday from the upper 20s north to low 30s around Wausau to mid 30s further south. Winds will be south Sunday night becoming north late around 5 to 10 mph. The wind will be from the northeast Monday at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday will continue the threat of a wintry mix of precipitation, but it should gradually taper off later in the day as the main low-pressure complex pushes away from Wisconsin. Lows will be in the lower 20s with highs around 30.

Much drier weather will be the rule Wednesday and Thursday as high pressure settles. We should see quite a bit of sunshine along with highs in the low 20s Wednesday and upper 20s Thursday.

Another wave of low pressure is projected to move northeast from the Central Plains Friday into early Saturday bringing a good chance of some snow to our region, and possibly some mixed precipitation again for southern areas. Highs will reach the low 30s Friday and Saturday.

It should be dry from later Saturday into Sunday with some sunshine returning. It will be generally seasonal with highs still in the low 30s.

Monitor TV-9 for updates! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 11:45 a.m. 18-February 2018