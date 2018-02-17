Jason Kidd, Ray Allen headline 2018 Naismith HOF class

Two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash and fellow star point guard (and former Milwaukee Bucks' coach) Jason Kidd, Grant Hill and (former Buck) Ray Allen are among the 13 finalists for induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Maurice Cheeks and Chris Webber also made the cut, with the finalists announced Saturday morning as part of the NBA All-Star weekend.

Charles "Lefty" Driesell, Rudy Tomjonavich and Baylor's Kim Mulkey made the final ballot as coaches. Katie Smith, Tina Thompson and longtime NBA official Hugh Evans are also finalists.

The 1953-58 Wayland Baptist University teams that won 131 consecutive games and four AAU national championships is the lone team finalist.

Finalists must receive 18 votes from the 24-member honors committee to be enshrined.

The entire class will be unveiled during the NCAA Final Four in San Antonio.