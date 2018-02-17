Students compete in ice fishing championship

Al Hophner is a senior in high school, but he has been ice fishing for over 14 years. He has always been passionate about the outdoors.

"My family is really big into hunting and fishing and I have mostly grew up on the lake," he said.

He was just one of more than 700 high school students that made their way over to Torpy Park Saturday morning for the annual high school state fishing championship.

Organizers say this also helps introduce kids who don't have the means to experience the popular Wisconsin activity.

"Everybody who is helping here, is because someone took them fishing as a kid and we are now spreading that onto the next generation,"said Ted Bonde, Vice President of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Fishing Association.

His team is dedicated to making it a memorable experience for the students. His team worked countless hours for the past five mounts to lead up to the Saturday event.

Bonde hopes activities like this will bring students out of their comfort zones. "You got nature outdoors right here, most kids now a days stay home on the weekend to play video games." he said.

Hephner thinks its a great way to spend time.

"Its really great to see other guys out here and I mean we could be doing a lot more worse stuff in high school" he said.

Winning teams are decided on type of catch and weight.