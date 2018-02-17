Police: DeForest woman expected to be okay after domestic shooting, chase Friday night

DEFOREST (WKOW) -- Authorities have released more details on a shooting that happened Friday night in the 700 block of Park Avenue in DeForest.

DeForest Police Chief Daniel Furseth said in a statement Saturday that a man called 9-1-1 about 8:45 p.m. and said he'd just shot his wife. At the same time, another call to 9-1-1 reported that a woman with a gunshot wound to the head was in the parking lot of the DeForest Public Safety Building.

Officers from several jurisdictions responded to the Park Avenue address and the 9-1-1 operator negotiated with the man to leave the home peacefully.

Chief Furseth relayed that additional officers responded to the public safety building to contact the victim, who is the 49-year-old wife of the 53 year-old-suspect; their names haven't been released. She was taken to UW hospital for treatment. Her wounds aren't critical and police say she was able to give them a statement.

The wife told police she'd been in bed when her husband came in and shot her in the head with a .22 caliber handgun. She was able to get out of the house, flagged down a passing truck and jumped in the cab. She didn't know the driver of the truck.

Police say the suspect continued to go after the woman and tried to shoot again, but his gun didn't fire. When the driver began speeding away, the suspect reportedly grabbed the truck bed and tried to climb in. He was dragged for a short time and was injured when he was thrown onto the road.

The driver took the victim to the DeForest Public Safety Building, where police had responded to the call for her being there.

The handgun was found in the bed of the truck where police say the suspect apparently dropped it before he fell from the truck. He was taken to a local hospital, was admitted and was being guarded. Police say he will likely face charges of attempted first degree homicide once he's cleared by medical staff to be booked into the Dane County Jail. The suspect won't be identified until that happens -- as of Saturday evening, he hadn't yet been booked.

There were no children involved or present at the couple's home.

The investigation is continuing.