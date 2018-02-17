'Something needs to change,' says Milwaukee native who turned in rifle to authorities

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee native said enough is enough and turned his semi-automatic rifle into the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

Ben Dickmann grew up in Milwaukee, but moved to south Florida years ago. He shared a Facebook post of a sheriff's deputy taking possession of his AR-FiveSeven, which is similar to the AR-15 that was used in the high school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Dickmann said only law enforcement should have guns that powerful.

"Something needs to change, and it needs to change now," Dickmann said. "People have been doing nothing but talking about it for the last 10-15 years."

As of Friday night, the post had more than 200,000 reactions, and 90,000 shares. He’s been getting a lot of feedback.

"I would say 90 percent has been very positive," Dickmann said. "Ten percent has been very, very negative. Almost threatening."

But one message sticks out to him and reaffirmed his decision.

"I even got a message from one of the parents at Stoneman Douglas privately on Facebook, thanking me for what I did. And that, that right there, meant the world to me," Dickmann said.

Instead of selling the gun, he turned it over to the Sheriff's Office so it can safely dispose of the rifle.