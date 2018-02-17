Man who threatens to 'shoot up the school' in Appleton arrested

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) -- One person was arrested on Saturday for making terrorist threats against a school.

Police say 23-year-old David Etheridge was taken into custody at his home without incident by members of the SWAT team on Saturday.

Appleton police say they were contacted by an agent from the the FBI's Green Bay office. They were advised of a person who had sent an electronic message to the FBI with a threat to "shoot up the school."

No specific school was named.

Police say Etheridge admitted to sending the message while he was being questioned by officers.

Authorities say the initial contact at the suspect's home did not yield any weapons or materials related to the reported threat.

Investigators who have been working with the Outagamie County District Attorney's Office are preparing search warrant requests for Etheridge's home and electronics.

Etheridge is being held at the Outagamie County Jail on a felony charge of terroristic threats.

Police say they have had previous contacts with Etheridge for domestic violence, property damage and disorderly activity.

Sgt. David Lund of the Appleton Police Department is holding a news conference at 9:30 p.m. Saturday.