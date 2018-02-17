UWSP men's basketball title hopes thrashed in final minute, fall - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

UWSP men's basketball title hopes thrashed in final minute, fall to UW-Eau Claire 55-54

Posted:
By Morey Hershgordon, Sports Multimedia Journalist
STEVENS POINT (WAOW) -

The UWSP men's basketball team lost on the road Saturday night at UW-Eau Claire 55-54. With the loss and a UW-Platteville win, the Pointers finish in second place in the league with an 11-3 record. They will host the conference semifinals on Friday Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.


The UWSP women's basketball team closed out the regular season on a five-game winning streak. Saturday afternoon the Pointers defeated UW-Eau Claire on Senior Day. The two teams will meet again Tuesday night in Eau Claire for the first round of the WIAC playoffs. Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m.

