UWSP men's basketball title hopes thrashed in final minute, fall to UW-Eau Claire 55-54

The UWSP men's basketball team lost on the road Saturday night at UW-Eau Claire 55-54. With the loss and a UW-Platteville win, the Pointers finish in second place in the league with an 11-3 record. They will host the conference semifinals on Friday Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.



The UWSP women's basketball team closed out the regular season on a five-game winning streak. Saturday afternoon the Pointers defeated UW-Eau Claire on Senior Day. The two teams will meet again Tuesday night in Eau Claire for the first round of the WIAC playoffs. Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m.