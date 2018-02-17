Saturday Sports Report: Local area wrestlers qualify for individ - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Saturday Sports Report: Local area wrestlers qualify for individual state tournament

Posted:
By Morey Hershgordon, Sports Multimedia Journalist
Connect
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

Many area wrestlers punched their ticket to the individual state tournament. To view all sectional results, click here. The state tournament begins Thursday Feb. 22 at the Kohl Center in Madison.

Also, the Stevens Point girls curling team capped off a perfect season and won its second straight state championship. To watch a feature on the team, click here.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.