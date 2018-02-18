Several infants injured at a Madison hospital

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Police now say several newborns were injured in an intensive care unit at a Wisconsin hospital.

Authorities earlier said there were "several unexplained injuries" in the newborn intensive care unit at Meriter Hospital in Madison.

A police spokesman said Friday that the injuries involve "several" infants. He declined to say the exact number.

The injuries have prompted a police investigation and an internal hospital review. A hospital employee also has been suspended.

