A piece of history found at a New York college

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (AP) -- A New York college says it has discovered a lock of George Washington's hair pressed in the pages of an old book.

While officials at Union College in Schenectady can't say for sure it's the real deal, the historical evidence is there.

Library archivists found the snippet in an old almanac that belonged to Philip J. Schuyler, whose father was one of the college's founders in 1795.

The Schuylers were friends of Washington and related by marriage to Alexander Hamilton.

The head of special collections and archives at Union called the hair "a very significant treasure" that will eventually be displayed at the liberal arts college.

Union has no plans to put the hair through DNA testing, in part because it could destroy part of the lock.

