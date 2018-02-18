Police search for suspect of alleged armed robbery in Stevens Po - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Police search for suspect of alleged armed robbery in Stevens Point

Posted:
By Courtney Terlecki, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
STEVENS POINT (WAOW) -

A suspect is on the loose after an alleged armed robbery at a gas station in Stevens Point Sunday morning.

Police said it happened at the R Store on Highway 10 East shortly before 6 a.m.

They said a person showed a weapon and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was injured.

This is a developing story.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.