What to know about Wisconsin Supreme Court primary

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The Wisconsin Supreme Court primary pits two candidates with liberal backing against a judge supported by the state Republican Party.

Even though the race is officially nonpartisan, Republicans are lining up behind Michael Screnock while Democrats favor either Tim Burns or Rebecca Dallet. The two highest vote-getters in Tuesday's primary will advance to the April 3 general election.

Burns is a Madison attorney and identifying as a Democrat. He's taken the unusual approach of embracing numerous liberal issues, including opposing photo IDs for voting.

Dallet is a Milwaukee County judge who has criticized President Donald Trump in her appeal to voters.

Screnock is a Sauk County judge backed by anti-abortion groups and the NRA. He argues he will be impartial and uphold the rule of law.