Report: Wisconsin electricity prices high, usage low

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) -- A new report says that Wisconsin has some of the highest electricity prices in the country despite the average customer spending far less on the utility than in most states.

The La Crosse Tribune reports that the U.S. Energy Information Administration released the data this week that shows the average residential price for a kilowatt of electricity in Wisconsin was just more than 10 cents in 2016.

But the report says the average Wisconsin household used less than 700 kilowatts per month for an average annual electric bill of $1,153, which is lower than all but nine states.

Midwest Energy Policy Analysis Director Gary Radloff says that the state's rates are so high because of a combination of "legacy infrastructure and legacy business models."

