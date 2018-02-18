Community rallies behind sick local girl in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) -

Just after Christmas, four-year-old Olivia Garcia became ill with what appeared to be flu symptoms, as her siblings were just getting over the sickness.

But after numerous attempts to cure her, the family began to worry, bringing their daughter to various doctors for help.



On New Years day, Olivia was at her worst.

"I've never seen a child so lethargic that even when she opened her eyes to look at you, she wasn't seeing you. She was somewhere else. So you knew things weren't connecting," said Olivia's grandmother Julie Herman.

Olivia slipped into a deep sleep, concerning doctors and nurses.

"The few times that she would wake up, you couldn't understand her. Her arms were very limp," said Olivia's mother Lindsay Garcia. "She wasn't making eye contact with you. Her head would just kind of shake, she couldn't speak. If she did try to speak she wanted marshmallows. So, grandma ran out and got mini fruity marsh mellows for her so the next time she woke up she just kind of tried to eat them with help from us, and the doctor said that was her body saying that it was in starvation mode."

Not long after, Olivia was transferred to Masonic Children's Hospital in the Twin Cities. Doctors determined there that Olivia has ADEM, or Acute Disseminate Encephalomyelitis - a condition known for attacking the brain.

"Her immune system was attacking itself, attacking her own body," said Lindsay. "That being said, that was causing major brain damage, and that was causing in her particularly, her loss of ability of fine motor skills, large motor skills, speech, bowels, incontinence. Everything was affected."

Olivia's medical care has left a financial strain on the family. And to help, Beautiful Minds Child Care in Eau Claire hosted a chili lunch benefit Saturday at Corner Stone Christian Church. Olivia and her two brothers attended the daycare.

"She is very bubbly and funny," said Sarah Westdoud of Beautiful Minds Child Care. "She's always smiling, always. She never looks mad, sad."

Olivia is now going through intense therapy at Gillette Children's Hospital in St. Paul. Due to her loss in muscle control - Olivia's condition has left her relearning every day functions.

"She's come a long way from then, but it's not over," said Herman. "It's really not over. They say that with this, if she sparks any kind of a little fever at all, she needs to go to the ER, because apparently it can reoccur."



"Hug your babies tight, because you never know," said Lindsay. "I mean this was the most unexpected thing. Nobody expected it. Nobody saw it coming. It was kind of a silent terrorist. Let's just put it that way."



Lindsay wanted to thank the entire community for its support, as well as Olivia's father who has spent countless hours at the hospital with Olivia whenever Lindsay can't make it.

If you wish to donate to Olivia and her family, see here.